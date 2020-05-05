Some Teenagers Are Creating New Rituals in the Pandemic

Before school went online, Sydney was in the dance ensemble for the spring musical, “Crazy for You,” but it never had an opening night or a final curtain call. She uses FaceTime now to check in with friends and sleeps around eight hours every night, instead of her typical five to six hours. To pass the time, she bakes brownies and cookies, dropping them off at friends’ houses each week, and she finds creative writing and independent reading help her be “in a different world for a little bit of each day.”