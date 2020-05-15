Some Workers Would Rather Say No To Work And Lose Benefits Than Risk Getting Sick

David Birkhoff, a cook at a small restaurant in La Place, Louisiana, stopped working in March when the state told restaurants to shut down. The 43-year-old has received unemployment benefits since then.

At the beginning of this month, Birkhoff got a message from the owner that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but that “we have no symptoms and feel great.”

The owner said they’d be retested on May 6, according to a screenshot of the message. Once he tested negative, the restaurant would reopen and everyone would come back to work.

Birkhoff balked. The father of five asked to see the test results showing that his boss had cleared the virus. He said he didn’t receive them and so he skipped his scheduled shift on Friday morning.

He likes his job and wants to return to work, Birkhoff said ― but only if it’s safe. “It’s not worth me getting sick,” he said. He doesn’t know if the restaurant will hold his job for him.

It’s a decision confronting a lot of workers as states loosen restrictions on commerce and more businesses reopen: Give up your income or go back to work ― and never mind that pandemic outside.

Congress granted extra-generous unemployment insurance in March to help people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 85,000 Americans since February. Republicans immediately complained that the benefits, in place through July, would actually make it too easy to stay home, even though social distancing has been our primary weapon against the virus.

The U.S. Department of Labor has since said that when an employer asks its workers to come back on the job, they can’t refuse and keep receiving unemployment benefits. There are exceptions, such as for people who are sick with COVID-19, have a compromised immune system or are primary caregivers for children whose schools are closed.

The Labor Department has specifically said, however, that if you’re just afraid of contracting the coronavirus, you can’t refuse an offer of “suitable work” and remain on benefits.

This federal guidance contradicts regulations for unemployment insurance in a disaster, which state that work is not suitable “if the circumstances present any unusual risk to the health, safety, or morals of the individual.”

The National Employment Law Project (NELP), in a letter to the Labor Department this week co-signed by the AFL-CIO, the NAACP and more than 200 other pro-worker organizations, highlighted the regulatory language on suitable work. The department’s advisories to states so far “fail to put the states, employers and workers on notice of the critical federal protections,” the letter says.

A Labor Department spokesperson acknowledged that the letter accurately cited the language on “suitable work” amid a disaster, but said eligibility for benefits is based on its more recent guidance. The department’s website says that fear of catching the coronavirus is a legitimate basis for declining work “only if you have been advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine as a result of such concerns.”

Michele Evermore, an unemployment policy expert with NELP, has hoped the Labor Department would update its guidance. “I don’t understand by what logic we are shoving people back into unsafe environments,” she said in an email.