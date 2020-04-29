Someone Called ‘Beggar’ to Kareena Kapoor, Bebo Gave the Sassiest Reply

One of the popular and sensational actor of Bollywood ,Kareena Kapoor Khan , is the one who can take over any character and mix her x-factor to make it larger than life.

Kareena is active on social media handles and she likes it like any other celeb . But many a times , she becomes the target of the trolls .From her style statement to her personal life , trollers do not leave any chance to take that sarcastic jibe at her .

Have a look at some of the weird comments she faced :







But even after all such instances, Kareena is a cool one and knows , how to reply the trollers in one go. It was when, Kareena had an interview after her film ‘ Veere Di Wedding’. It was a promotional interaction with Mid-Day, Kareena was asked to talk about what she thinks about the trolling. She said- “One should wear what they look good in. I don’t know what’s motherly dressing. My mom (Babita) wears modern clothes, she looks fabulous in jeans and a top. Have you seen my mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore)? She looks gorgeous in a pair of jeans and a shirt, just as much as she does in a silk saree. I come from a world where women wear what they want to. Just because I have had a baby doesn’t mean I can’t wear a short dress. If you have the confidence and the body to pull off something, wear it by all means.”

Talking about the trolling she received while being pregnant, she said-“When I was pregnant, there was so much talk about me being up and about. People need to let women embrace the various phases of their lives.”

Kareena has her SWAG to deal with the unwanted trollers .

source