Someone Just Flushed A Toilet During Supreme Court’s Oral Arguments

The Supreme Court’s decision to hold oral arguments by phone had the internet flush with excitement on Wednesday.

Not because the arguments made by the lawyers were particularly enthralling, but because someone decided to flush a toilet during the proceedings.

The flush heard around the internet occurred while attorney Roman Martinez, appearing for the American Association of Political Consultants, was discussing the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a law meant to restrict intrusive robocalls.

As you can hear for yourself, Martinez had to deal with something very “intrusive” as well.