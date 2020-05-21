Son, 32, ‘stabs his father, 77, to death while he was in a Zoom AA meeting with 20 other men’

A father on New York’s Long Island was stabbed to death by his adult son during a Zoom video chat with almost two dozen other men who were participating in the live stream.

Dwight Powers, 72, of Amityville, NY, was home on a Zoom chat set up for an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with 20 other men Thursday when he was stabbed to death, allegedly by his son Thomas Scully-Powers, 32, police say.

Scully-Powers allegedly appears naked in the Zoom feed after the slaying as the participants scrambled to notify authorities.

Police who were called to the home say the son answered the door, slammed it in their faces, and fled through a window before he was caught a short while later, WABC reports.

Participants on the Zoom chat first noticed something had gone wrong when they saw Powers fall during the feed, cops say.

One of the participants called for cops, but couldn’t provide an address for Powers. Others on the Zoom chat were able to figure out the victim’s name and location about 10 to 15 minutes later.

The suspect was caught about a mile away, say police.

Scully-Powers was taken to Suffolk County Police Headquarters.

He is expected to be charged later Thursday evening.

No additional details were released.