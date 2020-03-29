Sona Mohapatra replies to man who asked her to donate for Covid-19 relief, asks ‘woke sabha’ to do the same

Singer Sona Mohapatra doesn’t believe in mincing words. On Sunday, replying to a Twitter user, she mentioned how she had already contributed to three different funds tackling Covid-19 crisis but didn’t believe in making it into a PR stunt.

She wrote: “I have contributed to three funds already & do not believe in making a PR Tamasha out of it. So Abhijit, please contribute whatever you can afford & all you others on this #Woke Sabha please do too..most of the indignant/angry with Modi are self licensed not to in any case.” She was replying to a person on Twitter who had written in Hindi, “Madam, kuch raashi corona se bharat ki jung ke liye bhi dijiye, bharat ka madhyam aur alpvarg aapka abhaari rahenge (please contribute some funds for India’s fight against corona, India’s middle classes and poor will be indebted to you).”

Sona is vocal on matters that are close to her heart and says so unflinchingly. While many stars like Sonam Kapoor and Mini Mathur had come out in support of singer Kanika Kapoor, Sona had blasted the singer for hiding her travel history. She had said: “The Coronavirus will explode because India is full of irresponsible idiots who ask everything from the government but do nothing in return,” Mohapatra tweeted.

She added: “Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how),attended events in Lucknow, Mumbai, went partying while staying in a 5 Glowing star & has the virus! So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was, was it really? #WeThePeople,” she wrote.

Sona joins many other film personalities who have come forward and contributed to government’s initiative to provide relief during coronavirus pandemic — Akshay Kumar leads the list with an individual contribution of Rs 25 crore. Actors Varun Dhawan (Rs 30 lakh as donation to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund), Randeep Hooda, T Series head Bhushan Kumar (Rs 11 crores towards PM CARES and Rs 1 crore towards Maharashtra CM’s relief fund), actor Maniesh Paul (Rs 20 lakhs for PM-CARES Fund), producer Murad Khetani (Rs 25 lakhs to PM CARES funds) and TV actor Arjun Bijlani (Rs 5 lakh each to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund), among others, announced the sum they have pledged to donate. Sonam Kapoor and Karan too said they would follow suit.

