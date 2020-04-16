Sona Mohapatra slammed for opposing Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter suspension, says ‘Don’t need character certificate from you jokers’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism after she opposed the suspension of actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. She has hit back at her detractors, saying that she does not need a “certification of character” from Twitter users.

“Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views, I also stand by their right to express them. Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha,” Sona wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Sona defended her stance and said that suspending Rangoli’s account altogether “only invites more such hate”. She wrote, “I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons.”

“We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress. Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw) ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate,” she added.

Rangoli’s account was suspended by Twitter for spreading fake news and sharing tweets with communal undertones. When a Twitter user sarcastically said that it was “just a smidge offensive”, Sona replied, “Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more. I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand.”

Sona also lashed out at a Twitter user who said that “no amount of poison, hate and bigotry” seemed to bother her, “not even actual calls for violence”. She wrote, “Fortunately, I never followed the twitter handle you all seem to have been following. Also, I don’t need a twitter certification of character from you jokers. See your world as black & white. Your prerogative.”

Sona also told a fan who felt let down by her opinions, “Feel free to unfollow me. I never aspired to live up to all your expectations or fandom.”

