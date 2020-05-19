Sona Mohapatra takes a dig at Salman Khan as she slams Faizal Siddiqui’s controversial TikTok acid attack video | Bollywood Life

Sona Mohapatra is known to speak her mind and that’s exactly what she did while talking about Faizal Siddiqui’s controversial TikTok video. She took to twitter and wrote, “Dear @aaliznat , nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it. Demeaning women is normalised in our culture. We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan, breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public, yet the country’s biggest star? Needs to stop.” Also Read – Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Kartik Aaryan for planting negative stories about her; calls him ‘PR hungry’

Dear @aaliznat ,nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop https://t.co/poZ1VJrhrF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 18, 2020

She didn't mince any words as she criticised Salman Khan.

In another tweet Sonasaid that she expressed relief for not being on the platform. “So relieved I could never be persuaded to get on to this low life platform & even in Covid19 times where there was a paid branded opportunity,said no. Music labels scout for #TikTok stars to lip sync our songs to get better ‘reach’.”

So relieved I could never be persuaded to get on to this low life platform & even in Covid19 times where there was a paid branded opportunity,said no. Music labels scout for #TikTok stars to lip sync our songs to get better ‘reach’. #NumbersGame #BusinessAtAnyCost #BottomLineOnly https://t.co/6RnVj7Ql9O — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 18, 2020

For the uninitiated, there has been a huge outrage online ever since the video surfaced online. The video allegedly promotes acid attack on women. Many users have increasingly demanded a ban on the video-sharing app, because of its problematic content.

Hashtags like #BanTikToklnlndia and #FaizalSiddiqui were trending on twitter. Faizal Siddiqui’s account has been banned. A TikTok spokesperson said, “Keeping people on TikTok safe is a top priority and what is not acceptable on our platform has been made clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines. As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women. The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate.”

Meanwhile, Faizal later issued a statement, saying, “My intention was never to hurt anyone in any capacity. As a social media influencer, I realise my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video.”

