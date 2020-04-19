Sonakshi Sinha Finally Knocks Down the Trolls Asking about Her Knowledge about Ramayan

When all of us are at home and staying safe amidst COVID-19 , everyone is busy in doing their favourite stuff , Celebs are enjoying their time having live sessions for their fans .Meanwhile actor Sonakshi Sinha is being trolled many times on the topic of ‘Ramayan‘. From ordinary people to celebs , all are taking a hilarious dig at the actor . But this time , Sonakshi gave a befitted reply , when one of the social media user tried to make her fun .

It all started during the question-and-answer session on social media, when a troll asked her a Ramayan related question, the actor retorted, “Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!”

Watch out the picture below:

Last year, when Sonakshi had gone as a guest on KBC and didn’t know the answer to a Ramayan related question , she became the target of the trollers

Recently, actor Mukesh also took a hilarious dig at Sonakshi and was slammed by her father and actor Shatrughan Sinha . In an interview with BT, actor Mukesh had defended his stand and shared, “People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi’s name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her.”

Meanwhile , Ramayan lovers are enjoying the great show in quarantine.

source