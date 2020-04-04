Sonakshi Sinha Gets Trolled for Not Donating to Fight Coronavirus, Actress Gives Strong Reply

PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of PM-CARES Fund last week to fight against the deadly pandemic. Akshay Kumar was the first celeb to announce the contribution of Rs. 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund. Soon many other celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan announced about their contribution on social media.

Meanwhile, Twitter users called out on Khans and other celebs for not contributing to the PM-CARES Fund. The list included Sonakshi Sinha too.

Sonakshi is known to shut down her trolls like a boss. On Tuesday, she posted a sarcastic tweet for people who think she didn’t contributed to the coronavirus relief fund. She said it is not necessary to make a public declaration if you’re contributing to something good. She added that it’s her personal preference whether to announce it or not.

Here’s her tweet:

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

But trollers being trollers, started posting old screenshots of Sona’s old tweets pledging donations to other causes. Some even told her to watch Ramayan as she once incorrectly answered a Ramayan question on KBC.

DD national par ramayan aa rahi hai Hanumanji kiske liye sanjivani booti le kar aate hain wo episode zaroor dekhna plzz 🙏 — Lock Down Bhrustrated 🚷 (@FunMauji) March 31, 2020

Aap pehle Ramayan padho fir aaker yahan gyaan pelna ,kabhi socha hai nepotism na hota to kya apka kya hota ? — Chirag (@igot10on10) March 31, 2020

jisko ye bhi nahi pata ki sanjivani kon laya tha wo bhi aake gyan de raha hai wow. — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) March 31, 2020

Formerly also the Dabanng actress was trolled for her forehead, but she shut down the troll with a badass reply. Have a look:

She once posted a video stating that now she doesn’t care about the trolls, and she’s here for a reason. Look for yourself:

Well said, Sona. Keep shutting them like this. More power to you.

On the work front, Sonkashi was last seen in Dabanng 3. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

