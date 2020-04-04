Sonakshi Sinha Gets Trolled for Not Donating to Fight Coronavirus, Actress Gives Strong Reply –
PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of PM-CARES Fund last week to fight against the deadly pandemic. Akshay Kumar was the first celeb to announce the contribution of Rs. 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund. Soon many other celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan announced about their contribution on social media.
Meanwhile, Twitter users called out on Khans and other celebs for not contributing to the PM-CARES Fund. The list included Sonakshi Sinha too.
Sonakshi is known to shut down her trolls like a boss. On Tuesday, she posted a sarcastic tweet for people who think she didn’t contributed to the coronavirus relief fund. She said it is not necessary to make a public declaration if you’re contributing to something good. She added that it’s her personal preference whether to announce it or not.
Here’s her tweet:
But trollers being trollers, started posting old screenshots of Sona’s old tweets pledging donations to other causes. Some even told her to watch Ramayan as she once incorrectly answered a Ramayan question on KBC.
Formerly also the Dabanng actress was trolled for her forehead, but she shut down the troll with a badass reply. Have a look:
She once posted a video stating that now she doesn’t care about the trolls, and she’s here for a reason. Look for yourself:
Well said, Sona. Keep shutting them like this. More power to you.
On the work front, Sonkashi was last seen in Dabanng 3. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.