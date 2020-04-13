Sonakshi Sinha Slams Director Vivek Agnihotri For Accusing Her Of Shooting During The Lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha; Vivek Agnihotri (Source: Instagram | @aslisona, @vivekagnihotri)

The COVID-19 lockdown has held to an indefinite suspension of all film and TV production and shoots for the time being. Celebrities and members of the entertainment industry are all at home, abiding by the rules of the lockdown and urging their fans and followers to do the same. But just today, director Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of Sonakshi Sinha on a film set that sparked some controversy on Twitter.

Vivek shared a picture of Sonakshi walking out of a film set and wrote, “Who shoots at such times?“. Sonakshi was quick to respond to the allegation saying it was a “freeze-frame” or a throwback picture from a long time ago when she shot for Farah Khan‘s show, Backbenchers, with Varun Sharma.

Sharing another picture from the set that day, she wrote:

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in Mumbai Mirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah… those were the days!

Here’s her tweet:

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

She further tagged the Mumbai police and the CM’s office in a tweet that read:

Excuse me Mumbai Police and Office Of UT, what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME

Vivek replied to her retaliation, saying the comment wasn’t meant for her. He tried to explain saying he was upset with the publication and not her directly.

Sona replied to that with this tweet saying he should have been more specific before attacking her:

U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at,nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig – dont post someone else’s picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye.

We hope things are cool between them now and are glad everyone is staying home and following the lockdown seriously.