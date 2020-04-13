Sonakshi Sinha tags Mumbai police and has a savage reply to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet of her shooting amidst lockdown – view twitter battle | Bollywood Life

Sonakshi Sinha has become a new target for people these days. And for no fault of hers. Firstly, for no reason and out of the blue, Sonakshi was mentioned by Mukesh Khanna in his statement that young actors/people like her need to watch Ramayan and other Hindi epic mythological TV shows. And now, The Tashkent Files director, Vivek Agnihotri was the recent one to point out a thing that led to a Twitter war that also led to the involvement of Mumbai Police. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Farah Khan once again lambasts Bollywood stars, Zaheer Iqbal clears the air on dating Sonakshi Sinha

Yes, you read that right. It so happened that in an article of Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi Sinha‘s old picture had been printed talking about her shooting diaries. Mistaking it for the news of Sonakshi shooting amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to share her picture and asked, “Who shoots in such times?,” Also Read – After Shatrughan Sinha, Bigg Boss 8 contestant Puneet Issar slams Mukesh Khanna for his jibe at Sonakshi Sinha

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

Also Read – Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal BREAKS his silence on relationship rumours with Sonakshi Sinha

But Sonakshi gave it back saying, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms,”

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Things got intense and Sonakshi even tagged Mumbai Police in the matter saying, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME,”

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting – ME ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Vivek too had a reply for the Lootera actress’s above tweet. He asked Sonakshi to not trouble them as they are already focusing on their battle against COVID-19. “Procedure is simple dear @sonakshisinha ask your PR company to instruct @MumbaiMirror not to publish your photo in their main page. Simple. And @MumbaiPolice

is busy saving lives, don’t over burden them with inane requests. Simple.”

Procedure is simple dear @sonakshisinha ask your PR company to instruct @MumbaiMirror not to publish your photo in their main page. Simple. And @MumbaiPolice is busy saving lives, don’t over burden them with inane requests. Simple. https://t.co/ZknBll8Qco pic.twitter.com/fnJMQecj2M — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

But it does not end here. Sonakshi tweeted out saying that even if he did not intend to target her he hadn’t tagged the portal or anyone else for that matter. “U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at,nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig – dont post someone else’s picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye,” The Khandaani Shafakhana actress wrote as a reply to Vivek’s tweet.

U haven’t tagged who ur taking a dig at,nor did u mention source of the picture.Nor hv u replied or clarified to anyone attacking me after ur statement.Rule no.1 of taking a dig – dont post someone else’s picture 2 take a dig at someone else,be specific.Thank u & goodbye ?? https://t.co/x9yN1IrceZ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Well, what do you have to say about this Twitter battle? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.