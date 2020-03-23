Sonakshi Sinha’s quarantine was spent with her fans and its laugh-out-loud hilarious | Bollywood Life

Sonakshi Sinha is one chirpy actress. She, just like her fellow colleagues are in being self-quarantine at home. It’s true that there is so much of free time and little things to do that people resort to sleeping. But not Sonakshi, the actress used this quarantine time to interact with her fans. Sonakshi conducted an ask session on her Instagram handle wherein she answered various questions of her fans. Once she was being the grammar nazi and correcting a fan but polite while doing so and the other time, she was downright hilarious.

Have a look at some of the hilarious chats of Sonakshi with her fans here:

Meanwhile, across the globe, around 3,41,000 cases have been registered for the coronavirus. Italy is suffering the most this time. Various countries are under lockdown and quarantine. Coronavirus has been taking a lot of toll on the lives of human beings across the globe. A lot of companies and industries have come to a standstill as a mass quarantine has been advised to observe by the government. Many Bollywood celebrities are at home staying safe and finding ways to entertain themselves and pass the time. Ranveer Singh took to her social handle and shared a picture of himself in his Alauddin Khilji kind of avatar and a quirky caption.

Coronavirus is highly contagious and has symptoms like cold, fever, cough, headaches, to list a few. Coronavirus is a family of viruses that have been attacking human systems resulting in death. It is a contact transmission disease hence, quarantine emergencies have been called for.

Coming back to the actress, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 that starred Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles. How are you spending your quarantine, tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Meanwhile, Sonakshi has Bhuj: The Pride of India in her kitty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi to name a few.

