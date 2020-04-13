Sonali Bendre reminds 20-year-old self to ‘never lose hope’ in major throwback pic. See here

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared an uplifting throwback post on Instagram. Sonali shared a picture of herself as a 20-year-old, and reminded everyone to not lose hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I could go back and say something to the 20 year old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine,” she wrote in the caption of her post. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in a pink top.

Sonali’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 1,00,000 times. “Stunning,” wrote Bhavana Pandey in the comments section. “Oh my goddd!! I remember u like this,” wrote filmmaker Farah Khan. “Wowza,” commented writer Tahira Kashyap, while actor Patralekhaa left heart emojis.

Sonali has been sharing regular uplifting messages on social media. Last week, she shared a video of herself thanking the Mumbai Police for its service during the lockdown. “We cannot thank u enough for what you’re doing for us… so proud!” she wrote in the caption. In an earlier post, she wrote, “We are all in this together, as one community, one nation, one world. It was such an amazing feeling to hear and participate in the sound of unity. Our utmost gratitude to the medical community, police force, sanitation workers, grocers, delivery staff for fighting for us.”

