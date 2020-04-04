Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Donating 100% Revenue of Bhaane’s E-shop to Help Feed Stray Animals

Animal lovers, take heart. While the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the stray animals on our roads haven’t been forgotten. Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have announced that they have dedicated 100% revenue of Bhaane’s e-shop to help feed stray animals.

Anand Ahuja is the founder-CEO of the urban-contemporary clothing brand Bhaane. They made the announcement on social media.

“For years, Bhaane HQ has shared space with stray animals that are around our office space. Due to the lockdown, many of these urban animals like dogs, cats and cows, who were depending on local street businesses and passers by are now starving of hunger. Team @bhaane has pledged to donate 100% of the revenue from our e-shop to providing food for our street companions,” Sonam posted.

A host of Bollywood celebrities, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, have joined their Bollywood peers in pledging money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, Sonam on a regular basis has been spreading awareness and safety measures with her followers to fight coronavirus. The actress also posted an appeal to support starving powerloom workers in Bhiwandi.

“6 lakh power loom workers in Bhiwandi have been left with no income and no food during the COVID19 lockdown. The situation is so desperate that it resembles a famine,” she wrote.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube