Sonam Kapoor endorses sister Rhea Kapoor’s note against judging people for workout and cooking videos amidst lockdown; says ‘Judginess is so not cool’ | Bollywood Life

Ever since lockdown began across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebs have been sharing their workout and cooking videos to keep us motivated and help discover new and constructive avenues to keep us busy. However, some people criticised this as a frivolous and self-centred perspective when people are facing much bigger issues, with Director Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood celebrity herself, being one of the major voices among these critcs. Naturally, some like Deepika Padukone argued how they see nothing wrong with it while others like Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor even pulled Farah’s legs. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Cannes Film Festival won’t happen this summer; read official statement

Now, Sonam Kapoor has shared an Insta story by sister Rhea Kapoor, where the latter emphasises how people should let others do whatever they wish to and not bother with it. Read her entire post below: Also Read – Sonam Kapoor is all heart for DMRC’s tweet favouring the original Masakali song

“If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and bitchy comments and memes. Also Read – Masakali 2.0: Hansal Mehta SLAMS Tanishk Bagchi’s version, calls it ‘ear-shattering’

“Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I’m wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I’m petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let’s just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriends hair and for some odd reason it didn’t sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace.”

Sharing the note, Sonam captioned it: “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

Well said, Rhea Kapoor!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.