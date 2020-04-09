Sonam Kapoor & Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Falls in Twitter Fight over Crackers Issue on 5th’April

When PM Modi appealed all the citizens of the nation to light lamps , candles or torch lights on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 Mins . Almost all followed his appeal and did the great gesture.

But some people started burning crackers , may be they must be feeling too much excited and they did the same.

Recently, actor Sonam Kapoor took to her twitter handle and posted about her concern over birds and dogs being scared because of people bursting firecrackers amid 9baje 9minute activity. She quoted: “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. “

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

As soon as she posted her thoughts over the crackers , she got a prompt reply from filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. He took a dig at her by replying, “Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times. They are at least not spreading d virus like # Tabligijamaat. I wish you would have condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers.”

Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times.

They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers. https://t.co/P788T49Oir — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 5, 2020

When Pandit posted , Sonam replied him in a suitable way, quoting : “Social distancing is a must ashokeji. Also making sure there isn’t communal infighting. So that the government can concentrate on doing good like they are. I’m sure you agree. You’re a sensible man who believes in being good and kind.”

Social distancing is a must ashokeji. Also making sure there isn’t communal infighting. So that the government can concentrate on doing good like they are. I’m sure you agree. You’re a sensible man who believes in being good and kind. https://t.co/FrPHYYoBsl — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

She further added: “I’m sure you just lit a lamp for solidarity and hope and didn’t burst crackers in a celebration. You’re not that type of man”.

I’m sure you just lit a lamp for solidarity and hope and didn’t burst crackers in a celebration. You’re not that type of man. https://t.co/FrPHYYoBsl — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

To which the filmmaker again took to the microblogging site to reply, “We all have to maintain social distancing for ourselves & others. Still waiting for your response on#TabligiJamaat & their act of terrorism. They are responsible for so many deaths. They r trusts. Let’s not move around d bush & condemn them .”

We all have to maintain social distancing for ourselves & others.

Still waiting for your response on #TablighiJamaat & their act of terrorism. They are responsible for so many deaths. They r trrsts.

Lets not move around d bush & condemn them . https://t.co/8j6YUvydg1 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 6, 2020

He further added: “Yes I lit a lamp like you and prayed to almighty to bring back peace and good health for everyone. I also prayed for the destruction of forces like #TablighiJamatVirus who are a menace to the society.”

In response to his tweet, Sonam went on to answer, “I’m not ‘beating’ around the bush. Like I said, Social distancing is a must. And ANYONE not following that whether they are Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Sikh is wrong. I’m sure you agree. You must have very important things to do now. I think we both made our point.”

I’m not ‘beating’ around the bush. Like I said, Social distancing is a must. And ANYONE not following that whether they are Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Sikh is wrong. I’m sure you agree. You must have very important things to do now. I think we both made our point. 💓 & ✌️ https://t.co/3Tj3ViOI9R — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

What do you guys think about the series of tweet? Do share your thoughts in the given section below.

