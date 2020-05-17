Sonam Kapoor finds curling eyelashes is an impossible task and we agree | Bollywood Life

Many girls look up to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for fashion and beauty tips. But curling eyelashes is one that thing which the “Neerja” actress also finds it difficult to do. Also Read – A hungry 13-year-old Deepika Padukone met Aamir Khan, and he didn’t even offer her lunch! – view throwback pic

On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler. Also Read – Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja, but we are CRUSHING over his doggo — view pics

“Impossible task,” she captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Anil Kapoor shares pics of Rishi Kapoor from the premiere of Saawariya; says, ‘One of the happiest memories of my life’

Reacting to it, a user wrote: “so true.”

Another one commented: “the real struggle.”

Currently, Sonam is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.