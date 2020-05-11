Sonam Kapoor offers glimpse inside lavish home, shares ‘snapshots during quarantine’ with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse inside her chic Delhi home, where she is currently social distancing with her husband Anand Ahuja after their return from London in March. She posted photographs of them sharing candid moments on their four-poster bed and captioned it, “Snapshots during quarantine for @hypebeast.”

While Sonam is seen wearing black-and-white striped pyjamas, Anand is dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama. In the first picture, Sonam gazes lovingly at Anand, as he looks at something on his iPad. The second photo has her lying down and reading a book, while he sits in a chair next to the bed, busy with his iPad.

Sonam also shared pictures of their living room, study, kitchen and the sprawling lawn where Anand was seen exercising. “Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone,” her caption read.

Last week, Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and she wished him with a romantic Instagram post. Sharing the first-ever picture they took together, in which she kisses him on the cheek as he sticks his tongue out, she showered praise on the ‘vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease’.

“I found him unbelievably cool and sexy, he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism,” she wrote, adding that she was overjoyed because ‘I get to keep you for the rest of my life’.

Anand gave Sonam the perfect anniversary present – a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart. She shared a video of her gift on her Instagram stories and wrote, “@anandahuja knows me too well… Love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Sonam is helping the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and has contributed to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. She also lauded the government’s efforts towards controlling the spread of the deadly virus.

