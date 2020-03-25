Sonam Kapoor pens emotional birthday wish for mother Sunita: ‘I wish I could get your hugs’

Sonam Kapoor, who is in self-quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja post their return from London, shared a touching birthday post for her mother Sunita on Instagram. The actor shared many more pictures with her as she missed her on the special day.

Sharing a throwback picture of them twinning during an outing, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon. @kapoor.sunita.”

She shared another picture of her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita in her Instagram stories and wrote, “I got it from my mama, sorry dad.” One of the many pictures when with the caption, “my favourite travel companion.”

Sonam Kapoor shared several pictures with Sunita on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor posts pictures of mother Sunita in Instagram stories.

Sonam’s sister Rhea also shared a few family pictures of all of them together. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom there’s no one like you in this world, I couldn’t be half the woman I’m trying to be without you in my life @kapoor.sunita.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan wished Sunita by sharing a selfie with her and Anil and wrote, “My dearest @kapoor.sunita proving time & again that the strength of a woman is greater than natural laws.. Happy Birthday.”

Sonam’s husband Anand had shared a picture of mother-in-law Sunita, father-in-law Anil and his own parents post Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. Stressing on the importance of a family, he wrote, “…War will only be stopped when the conscience of mankind has become sufficiently elevated to recognize the undisputed supremacy of the Law of Love in all the walks of life…” #MahatmaGandhi …. @thisisbillgates has called #Covid19 a sort of #equalizer – no matter who, everyone is exposed … and the only way to move forward, is to come together with a joint determination to be caring for one another, to be grateful for all the things that we once considered “normal”, to be understanding of other people’s positions and most importantly to be helpful, in every way possible, to our fellows. The people we often took for granted are risking their lives to endure the rest of us can meet everyday needs. Let’s be careful with how we use resources and the more we can help others control the situation, the sooner we will win this “war”. .. Do not be fearful, be attentive and be caring. Be sparing with consumption of resources and indulgent with the sharing of them. Pray for all to be safe and near their families.”

