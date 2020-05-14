Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja, but we are CRUSHING over his doggo — view pics | Bollywood Life

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one couple who never shy away from showering each other with praise be it in the real or virtual world. You could might as well say that they’ve got their own mutual admiration club going on between just the two of them. And now, Sonam has added another highlight to that club, by heaping tons of appreciation on her hubby in her latest social-media posts. While her captions are heartwarming, there’s something else in these posts that has completely stolen our hearts. Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Anil Kapoor shares pics of Rishi Kapoor from the premiere of Saawariya; says, ‘One of the happiest memories of my life’

Taking to both her Twitter and Instagram handles, Sonam Kapoor posted: "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I'm so grateful for you." Check them out below:

Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you. @ New Delhi https://t.co/BsCzTAPO80 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 14, 2020



However, what we just can’t take our eyes of is that adorable puppy Anand Ahuja is cuddling in the Insta pic. We’re sure that the guy must be an amazing husband and all-ground great human being and all that, but even he’d agree that he just can’t compete with that cut-as-a-button fur ball. Talk about something stealing your heart instantaneously. And looks like Sonam knew it too, as she shared another pic on her official Instagram handle with hubby and puppy, captioning it: “Why is this so cute..” Check it out below:

Sonam Kapoor’s last release, The Zoya Factor, had crashed and burned at the box office, despite fetching generally decent reviews from critics.

