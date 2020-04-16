Sonia Kruger welcomes a new addition to the family amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sonia Kruger is currently in lockdown with her partner Craig McPherson and five-year-old daughter Maggie amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And on Thursday, the 54-year-old announced that she and Maggie have welcomed a new family member into their Sydney household.

The Big Brother host posted a photo of Maggie cradling the newest member of the Kruger brood – a cavoodle puppy named Teddy.

‘Check out our new baby!’ Sonia Kruger, 54, has welcomed a new addition to the family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Sonia and her daughter Maggie

‘Check out our new baby. Her name is Teddy and they call it puppy love,’ Sonia captioned the post.

The mother-of-one will surely have plenty of time to look after the adorable pooch, after Channel Seven’s Big Brother reboot wrapped production weeks ahead of schedule earlier this month due to coronavirus.

Production was accelerated after they experienced a COVID-19 scare that caused the set to be shut down for 48 hours in late March, according to TV Blackbox.

The new Kruger! In the adorable snap, Maggie was cradling a cavoodle puppy with brown fur. ‘Her name is Teddy and they call it puppy love,’ Sonia captioned the post

Last week, Sonia told The Morning Show the new Big Brother housemates were different from the ‘usual reality-type contestants’.

‘The people on it are really interesting and not like, I want to say, usual reality-type contestants, if you know what I mean,’ Sonia said.

‘They are a real eclectic group of people and the game has changed a lot. At first, I was struggling to get my head around it.’

Star power: The mother-of-one is the host of Channel Seven’s Big Brother reboot, which wrapped up production weeks ahead of schedule earlier this month due to the coronavirus

On the show, the TV personality also promoted her dance-based fitness website Strictly You by Sonia Kruger.

To access workouts on the website, users have to pay a $4.99 per week subscription fee, although Sonia occasionally posts free workouts.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate in Australia.

As of Thursday, there have been 6,449 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, which have resulted in 63 deaths.