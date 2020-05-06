Sonu Nigam acing the Mahabharat title song as a 16-year old proves that his voice is God’s gift from heaven — watch THROWBACK video | Bollywood Life

Also Read – Shannon K, Kumar Sanu’s daughter, on choosing to be a singer in the US over Bollywood: I would have always been compared with my dad [Exclusive]

Right from Border’s Sandese Aate Hain and his single, Deewana Tera, to crooning evergreen romantic numbers like Suraj Hua Maddham and the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho for the King of Romance himself, Shah Rukh Khan — Sonu Nigam has never failed to cast a spell over our sense with his enchanting voice. And now, we’ve landed our hands on proof that this magnificent singer was destined to rule out hearts from a young age. In a video that has surfaced online, dating back to 1989, a 16-year old Sonu Nigam can be seen acing the title song of BR Chopra’s epic TV show, Mahabharat, in front of a live audience, including none less that cast members Puneet Issar and Mukesh Khanna, and the creator and legendary filmmaker, BR Chopra himself. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sonu Nigam urges people to stay at home and cooperate to beat COVID-19 together

Neither the presence of such stalwarts not jam-packed arena and not even the anxiety of singing live on stage could deter the teenager, proving that not only is Sonu Nigam’s melodious voice a gift from God, but he also had an innate confidence in abounding talent from an early age. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Self-isolating in Dubai, Sonu Nigam to have an online concert on #JantaCurfew day

