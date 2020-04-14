Sony is giving away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection to PS4 owners

Sony is offering two free games to PS4 owners for a limited time as part of an initiative to encourage people to stay at home.

As part of PlayStation’s “Play At Home” initiative, PlayStation 4 owners can obtain a digital copy of Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free starting tomorrow, April 15th, at 8PM ET until May 5th at 8PM ET. PS4 owners living in Germany and China will be given Journey and Knack 2. Each month, Sony already offers free digital games to PlayStation Plus subscribers; however, this new promotion is available to all users, regardless of having an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Sony also wants players to keep in mind that game downloads may take longer. Last month, Sony announced it would be working with internet service providers to slow game download speeds to help preserve internet access in the US and Europe due to increased usage during the pandemic.

The new initiative also includes a $10 million creative fund to help independent game developers undergoing financial hardships due to the pandemic, said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.