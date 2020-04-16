Sony is giving PS4 owners free games to beat quarantine boredom | Iconic MNL

Looking for something to pass the time while you’re social distancing? PlayStation 4 owners are getting 2 great games for free as a gift from Sony during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony had just announced the Play At Home program that gives out free games to every PlayStation 4 owner to keep people sane during global quarantine lockdowns in an effort to “flatten the curve”. Both “Journey” and “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” are being offered for free to PlayStation 4 owners starting April 15 and ending May 5.

“During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said in a blog post. “As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative.”

Once redeemed via PlayStation Store, downloaded games are yours to keep forever and it’s totally FREE.

Here’s how to redeem your 2 free games:

Sony’s two game giveaway is approximately three weeks long that started yesterday April 15 at 8pm PDT and will run through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT. If you live anywhere in the world and have a PlayStation 4, you get two free games.

In the vast majority of places, you get “Journey” and “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.” If you’re in Germany or China, the latter game is swapped for “Knack 2.” Sorry, everyone in Germany and China.

You don’t have to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get the games you just need a PlayStation 4 with an internet connection.

Turn on your console and navigate to the PlayStation Store. It’s the icon farthest left on the dashboard. If there isn’t a promotional image for the giveaway, click the search bar at the top. Search for “Journey,” select it, and add the game to your library. Repeat that process with “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.”

Note: You don’t have to download the game immediately. You can add the game to your library, which means you own it but haven’t downloaded the game to your console. Then when you want to play it, you can download the game in your console’s library at the far right side of the main dashboard.

That’s it! Enjoy traipsing around the world as Nathan Drake, smashing ancient works and uncovering their secrets.