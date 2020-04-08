Sony PlayStation 5 Controller With DualSense, Adaptive Triggers is Here

The new PlayStation 5 is scheduled to launch by the end of this year. While Sony has revealed the hardware powering the next-gen gaming console, we are yet to see the final design of the new PlayStation. The company has however announced a new wireless controller that will be complimenting the new PS5.

Meet the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. It is wireless, features haptic feedback, a built-in microphone array and it is very white. According to the company, the haptic feedback is going to add a variety of powerful sensations and players will certainly feel everything while giving an example of driving a car. One will also be able to adjust the resistance of new “adaptive triggers” depending on the gameplay.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino said, “We incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

The new DualSense controller also comes with a new two-tone design and the lightbar now surrounds the touchpad, while the PlayStation buttons are no longer coloured and adapt a simple monochrome scheme. The controller also gets USB-C and overall the design brings in a more rounded finish which should help provide a better overall grip.

The share button has been removed, instead, a new “create” button will offer “new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world.” Further details about this button will be shared closer to the launch of the controller. Expect the new PS5 controller to launch around the same time as the PS5 itself during fall.