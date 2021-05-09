Sony’s affordable 2021 4K TVs just came out — and are already on sale

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

No one should have to guess what’s going on in that dark scene of The Handmaid’s Tale. Since 2020, TV manufacturers have been pumping out large, affordable 4K panels at a wicked pace — which means watching your favorite content with punchy colors, decipherable shadows, and smooth transitions doesn’t have to be reserved for the movie theater. Each weekend, we’ll be compiling a list of our favorite 4K and QLED TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Samsung

OUR TOP PICK: — $1,999.99 (save $700)

Samsung’s Q800T series is already Samsung’s most affordable 8K TV. However, it has seen a discount that drops the 65-inch model to less than $2,000 for a few weeks now — and it needs to be talked about. Prepare to be thrown into depths double that of a 4K TV and brilliant pops of shade thanks to Samsung’s Direct Full Array 24X** backlighting.

LG

OUR TOP PICK: — $3,496.99 (save $500)

A dark room is a prime environment for at-home movie — as long as your TV can actually carve out those dark scenes, that is. LG’s GX Series offers a near-infinite contrast ratio and black uniformity that’s inexplicably radiant. Plus, the luxe one-piece design takes it from a regular big TV to a true cinema accessory.

Sony

Sony’s X80J series is an affordable-yet-capable line of 4K panel TVs introduced in early 2021. Prices were just revealed last month, but a few sizes are already on sale. The 55-inch X80J features Sony’s juicy X1 processor and can be grabbed for less than $750.

Hisense, Vizio, and more

The chance to upgrade to a big, bad QLED for less than $1,000 is a prime example of just how mainstream this once-elusive TV tech has become. The 5 Series is the entry-level tier of the bunch and doesn’t have the same brightness as the 6-Series or 8-Series. But for the price, it’s a solid budget QLED with punchy colors and built-in Roku.

