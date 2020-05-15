Sophia Bush Holds Hands With Mystery Man In Protective Gear To Get Groceries Safely – New Pics

Sophia Bush cozied up to a handsome guy during a grocery run in Malibu, holding hands as they made their way inside for snacks and beer — while wearing protective gear, of course!

Well, who do we have here? Sophia Bush was spotted out and about in Malibu, California, with a handsome mystery man. But, due to that pesky face mask, it’s unclear who he is, or what his relationship is to the Chicago PD alum, 37. The twosome were photographed heading into of a grocery store in the sunny seaside town on May 15, looking quite comfortable together. Dare we say it — romantic? They were holding hands as they made their way inside to pick up some essentials during a short break from quarantine! Later, they left the store side-by-side, Sophia carrying a paper bag full of food, and her unidentified dude lugging racks of Tecate and Pacífico beer under one arm.

Ever careful, the One Tree Hill star and her companion wore protective gear for the grocery buying trip. Sophia’s face mask was printed with an important message, too: “Support Healthcare Workers”. She rocked a casual, but cute outfit for her errands, including high-waisted, ankle-length jeans in a light wash, a cropped black tank top, blush colored flats, and a chunky mauve sweater. The mystery hottie was wearing the uniform of a SoCal skater or surfer: checkered Vans slip-ons, dark jeans, a plain t-shirt, and a snapback. See photos of Sophia and her guy holding hands below!

Sophia has been taking the COVID-19 crisis seriously, and has from the beginning. The political activist was spotted leaving her local Whole Foods in mid-March wearing a pair of latex gloves, which she kept on while loading bags into her car.

So many other celebrities have heeded the CDC’s warnings and stuck to wearing protective gear, like masks and gloves, while running errands. From Kelly Rowland to Kaia Gerber, they’re making sure they, and others, stay safe.