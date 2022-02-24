SOPHiA GENETICS Launches New Deep Learning Capabilities to Support the Detection of Homologous Recombination Deficiencies

The SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution offers cost-effective, accurate, reliable, timely, and easily implementable in-house results to empower better clinical research decisions

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today the launch of their SOPHiA DDM Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution, opening new doors for cancer research. The application provides a unique approach for molecular cancer testing by combining the identification of HRD-causing mutations with the analysis of HRD-induced genomic instability across the whole genome of tumor samples.

HRD is caused by a cell’s impaired ability to repair DNA double-stranded breaks through the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway and is linked with the development of certain cancers. It is also an important predictor of tumor response to treatment with PARP inhibitors. Molecular testing of tumor samples using SOPHiA DDM enables simultaneous detection of both HRR mutations that can cause HRD, including those in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, and the accumulated damage to genomic integrity that can result from them, using shallow whole-genome Next Generation Sequencing.

SOPHiA GENETICS is collaborating with AstraZeneca, aiming to expand access to in-house HRD testing across European laboratories and institutions. “Providing laboratories with innovative solutions to enable locally-delivered HRD testing is critically important, particularly in settings such as advanced ovarian cancer, where approximately half of all newly diagnosed patients have HRD-positive tumors,” said Kristina Rodnikova, SVP Global Oncology Diagnostics at AstraZeneca. “We are pleased to work with SOPHiA GENETICS in their mission to empower their laboratory customers and increase the range of options available for HRD detection.”

To combat current challenges with HRD detection offerings, the SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution provides laboratories and institutions with a decentralized approach to HRD testing for tumor samples. The SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution allows the user to retain full ownership of their data and save time and expenses, while also offering comprehensive genomic insights powered by deep learning algorithms.

“We at SOPHiA GENETICS have always been on a mission to improve health outcomes by advancing data-driven medicine, which is why I am extremely excited to announce the launch of our new HRD research solution,” said Dr. Jurgi Camblong, Co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. “Our SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution will provide researchers and other healthcare professionals with a decentralized approach to fully integrated HRD testing, enabling the HRD status of more advanced ovarian cancer cases to be determined without reliance on send-out testing solutions.”

To learn more about how SOPHiA GENETICS’ data-driven insights are improving diagnosis, treatment, and drug development for patients and the larger medical community, visit www.sophiagenetics.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The Information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenertics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

