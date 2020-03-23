Sophia Myles, ‘Dr. Who’ actress, says dad died of coronavirus

The actress best known for her roles on “Doctor Who,” “Underworld” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction” tweeted Saturday that her father Peter had died due to the coronavirus.

Myles tweeted from her verified Twitter account.

“RIP Peter Myles,” she wrote. “My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him.”

She didn’t list his age and CNN has reached out to reps for Myles for further information.