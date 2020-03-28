Sophie Grégoire Trudeau ‘feeling great’ 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test: PM  | CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is recovering from COVID-19 and is “feeling great” after contracting the virus while on a trip to the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Trudeau said he and his family plan to stay at home even though their recommended 14-day quarantine period ended Friday.

Trudeau did not say if Grégoire Trudeau has been cleared by doctors. In Ontario, the standard for being classified as a “resolved” COVID-19 case is two consecutive negative test results administered more than 24 hours apart.

Grégoire Trudeau became ill after attending a WE Day charity event in London with her daughter, Ella-Grace, and her mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau, on March 4.

“Sophie is feeling great. My family is doing well. My kids and myself — we’re all doing well,” Trudeau said Saturday.

“We continue to follow the direct advice of health professionals on what next steps are. We’ve asked people to stay at home and work from home as much as possible — not go out if they shouldn’t, don’t have to — and that certainly is something that we’re doing and encouraging everyone to do,” he said.

Since testing positive more than two weeks ago, Grégoire Trudeau has been experiencing some of the flu-like symptoms that come with the virus, but also a persistent headache.

Trudeau has been in self-isolation since his wife’s positive test in an effort to stop the spread of the virus to other cabinet ministers and high-ranking government officials. Trudeau has never personally experienced any of the symptoms, and he has not been tested for the virus.

Trudeau has conducted meetings by phone and video. He has addressed the nation daily from outside his home, Rideau Cottage. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been the face of near-daily ministerial COVID-19 news conferences on Parliament Hill.

Besides Grégoire Trudeau, the WE Day guest list included British celebrities, such as chef Jamie Oliver, actor Idris Elba, singer Leona Lewis and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. Elba has also since tested positive for COVID-19.

Grégoire Trudeau was on a panel with former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard for a discussion on “educating and empowering girls and women.”

An estimated 13,000 young people attended the event.