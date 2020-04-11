Sophie Turner Does Joe Jonas’ Makeup During Quarantine – See It Here!

Joe Jonas was looking amazing after letting wife Sophie Turner glam him up with makeup.

The 30-year-old singer rocked electric pink shadow and a highlight that was to die for in the photos that Sophie, 24, shared to her Instagram Story.

“He finally let me do his makeup,” Sophie captioned the pic, while Joe posed for her, taking a break from playing a video game.

Then, she did a spotlight on the highlight she did on his cheekbones, which was perfect.

Sophie can come do our makeup anytime!

If you missed it, Sophie called Joe a “psychopath” for doing this while in quarantine.