Sophie Turner explains what it was like to play a character with depression: ‘It wasn’t the biggest stretch for me’

In the new Quibi series Survive, Sophie Turner plays a woman who’s just left a mental health rehab facility and is considering taking her own life. Her focus changes when her flight home crashes.

“I tried to come at it from as truthful a point of view as I could, just from my past experiences,” Turner told Variety. “Without going into too much detail, I’ve definitely been where Jane has been. It wasn’t the biggest stretch for me, I suppose.”

This time last year, the 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum revealed that she began struggling with depression herself when she was 17. Much of it was brought on by criticism she received about her looks and her performance on the HBO show, Turner told Dr. Phil on his Phil in the Blanks podcast. She said then that therapy and other treatment had helped.

“I had no motivation to do anything or go out,” Turner told Dr. Phil. “Even with my best friends, I wouldn’t want to see them, I wouldn’t want to go out and eat with them. I just would cry and cry and cry over just getting changed and putting on clothes and be like, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing that I want to do.’”

She credited her then-fiancé and now husband, Joe Jonas, with helping her to love herself again.

While promoting Survive, Turner explained that its subject matter is “so important” to her. And not just mentioning that someone is hurting, but reflecting what it’s truly like to experience such a thing.

“The more accurately we depict mental illness in film and TV, the more people it will help,” Turner told PopSugar.

She added that her goal is to make people “feel less alone, but not only that, I hope that the story of this girl finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that, too.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

