Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump while walking hand-in-hand with hubby Joe Jonas | Bollywood Life

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner announced her pregnancy in February and post that we didn’t saw a glimpse of her. But recently, she was snapped along with Joe Jonas, as they were strolling in their neighbourhood, where we could her baby bump. Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the couple were seen wearing masks and glasses. While Sophie was seen in a roomy black t-shirt, a black sweatshirt and a pair of black leggings, Joe opted for a pair of blue denims and red-tee with a jacket. Also Read – Joe Jonas reveals the real reason behind the spontaneous Vegas wedding with Sophie Turner

Recently, Joe shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with Sophie as he told at GQ’s “Actually Me” series, “So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out (to Vegas), and do an impromptu wedding,” he explained. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there. Some people (in attendance) I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing.” Also Read – THIS is what Joe Jonas had to do to date Games Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner

He went on two revealed that forgot to tell his parents about the marriage. “My parents called me the next morning and they were like ‘Did you just get married?’ And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married!” The popstar recalled old memories and said, “We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So, it’d be like, we’ve been dating for a week, we’d have a party or a big dinner. We’ve been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple,” adding, “Now, I think we’ve chilled out quite a bit.”

