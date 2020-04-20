Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Donate 100 Meals To East LA Doctors Hospital

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are among the many celebs giving back to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The twosome, along with Joe‘s manager, Phil McIntyre and wife Shonda, teamed up with the Fueling the Fearless campaign to donate 100 hot meals to the East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital.

“A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital,” the campaign shared their thanks for the donation on their Instagram.

The caption continues, “This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten. Through these type of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal lets them know we are all in this together.”

The Fueling The Fearless Campaign works to hire local restaurants struggling to make ends meet as a result of the worldwide outbreak.