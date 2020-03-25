Sophie Turner relishes the perks of marrying a ‘good Italian boy’ as Joe Jonas treats her to pasta | Bollywood Life

Pregnancy comes with food cravings and it seems like it’s no different in the case of Sophie Turner. As per tabloids, she is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas. The doting dad dished out husband goals as he decided to treat her to a huge bowl of pasta. She shared the picture on her Instagram account. As we know, the government in the US has imposed a lockdown on all major cities. Everyone is on a quarantine, which might be the best way to beat the deadly coronavirus. In the picture, we can see Joe Jonas holding the bowl of pasta. The lady wrote that it was one of the perks of marrying a good Italian boy. And she wanted her hat back!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also been practicing social distancing. It seems that Sophie Turner is pregnant since a while now. The two are yet to give out an official statement on the same. We can understand that she needs to be extra careful now. Sophie Turner and Nick went for a babymoon to Mexico some time back. They were in a beach resort in Cabo with a group of friends. Right now, they’re in Los Angeles and are taking every precaution possible.

It seems in March, they were seen shopping for baby stuff in a store in Los Angeles. Sophie Turner was clicked holding a bomber jacket for a baby and checking the toys counter. A source told E Online that she picked up stuff for a baby boy like action figures and NASA costume. It seems they only browsed through stuff for a baby boy. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: