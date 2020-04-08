Sophie Turner Talks Her Quibi Show ‘Survive’: ‘It Felt Real To Me’

Sophie Turner is opening up about her new Quibi show, Survive, which made its’ debut on the new streaming service this week.

The 24-year-old actress spoke to PopSugar and revealed that what appealed to her the most was that the series focused on mental health and illness.

“What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately in my opinion,” Sophie shared. “It felt real to me. I also loved the notion that this girl who wanted to die so badly ends up fighting for a life that she never wanted to live in the first place.”

She continued that playing Jane wasn’t “necessarily therapeutic for [her] illnesses specifically,” it was comforting knowing “that the more accurately we depict mental illness in film and TV, the more people it will help.”

Sophie hopes that the show will help “people feel less alone, but not only that, I hope that the story of this girl finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that, too.”

