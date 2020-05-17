Sophie Turner Wears Bump-Hugging Dress While on a Drive with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 24-year-old pregnant Game of Thrones actress was spotted behind the wheel of her Moke while out for a drive with Joe Jonas on Saturday afternoon (May 16) in Los Angeles.

Thanks to the doorless vehicle, Sophie‘s growing baby bump was on full display in a form-fitting lavender dress while the 30-year-old singer wore a Bob Marley-print mask over his face.

Joe recently revealed some interesting facts about his legal marriage to Sophie, which took place in Las Vegas back in May of 2019. Find out which super important people they forgot to invite!

