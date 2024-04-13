Sortera Technologies Welcomes David Burlison as Director of Commercialization

Company Named to TIME Magazine’s List of America’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2024 and Will Attend ISRI2024 in Las Vegas This Month

MARKLE, Ind., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sortera Technologies, Inc., an innovative material sorting company with an upcycling platform powered by artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced sensors, today announced that David Burlison has joined as Director of Commercialization. Burlison will focus on growing industry relationships and Sortera’s reach across the country and build its customer base.

David Burlison brings over two decades of comprehensive experience and a commendable track record in transformative leadership roles within the recycling industry. His vast experience is poised to be a cornerstone in Sortera’s trajectory of growth. Previously, as the Director of Marketing at Levitated Metals, Burlison expanded the supplier network from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, significantly increasing material procurement volumes, demonstrating his adeptness at fostering pivotal industry relationships, and driving substantial business growth.

Michael Siemer, CEO of Sortera Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment: “We are excited to have David Burlison join our team and hire other top industry talent as we begin to scale our efforts and change the end-of-life aluminum industry, especially during this crucial phase of expansion and technological advancement. David’s strategic insight and extensive experience are perfectly aligned with our mission to transform the recycling industry through cutting-edge technology. His role is vital as we continue our journey towards sustainable growth and innovation.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Burlison shared, “I am deeply honored to be part of Sortera Technologies and to contribute to the advancement of sustainable recycling practices. I look forward to utilizing my background to further Sortera’s mission and to help achieve our ambitious objectives for a greener, more sustainable circular economy.”

Additionally, Sortera Technologies was recently named to TIME Magazine’s List of America’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2024, ranking 65 out of 250 companies. The ranking methodology was based purely on statistics from TIME and Statista, focused on the criteria of positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation. According to TIME and Statista, the green technology sector is predicted to grow to $9.5 trillion by 2030.

Sortera’s technology platform which harnesses the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, is bringing lightning-speed changes to the century old industry of recycling. Through its automated, highly efficient sorting process, Sortera accurately sorts U.S.-sourced mixed metals into single alloy streams, enabling greater upcycling of high-quality materials used in manufacturing for multiple industries. This process allows high-quality recycled materials to remain in the U.S., representing a significant contribution to provide key industries with reliable materials and contributing to customers sustainability goals, while contributing to the more than $1 trillion metals and recycling markets.

In just three years of operations, the Company’s flagship facility in Markle, Indiana, which broke ground in 2023, has reached a capacity of 220 million lbs per year. The ability to sort complex materials at an industrial scale has coincided with a surge in demand for high-quality upcycled materials in the U.S. supply chain by large-scale manufacturers, such as car companies that are working to reduce their carbon and environmental impacts, creating a true circular economy for the metals category. TIME and Statista’s methodology and the complete list of the 250 GreenTech companies of 2024, can be found here.

“We are humbled to be listed on TIME and Statista’s List of America’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2024 and thrilled to be among such innovative companies focused on positive contributions to the climate challenge,” continued Michael Siemer. “It is encouraging to have our technology platform be recognized for its level of sophistication, effectiveness, and potential. 2023 ended on a solid note, with our flagship facility reaching commercialization, establishing an R&D facility in Austin to apply Sortera’s innovative platform to other materials, and closing $30.5 million in a Series C funding round, which attracted interest and commitments from a list of globally recognized, high caliber investors. We look forward to playing a crucial role in the domestic U.S. recycling market and global sustainability efforts.”

Sortera is excited to attend ISRI2024, the largest recycled materials industry event in the world in Las Vegas. ISRI2024 will be held on April 15-18 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, and Sortera will be at booth 612.

Sortera Technologies, Inc. brings state-of-the-art artificial intelligence data analytics to the recycling industry. This disruptive technology drives new paradigms by generating new upcycled products through advanced sortation methods. Creating novel recycled metal fractions from existing scrap recycling streams enables the domestic production of metals for manufacturing, boosting the strength of the circular economy. Sortera is led by a team of seasoned innovators in the fields of advanced materials, electronic instrumentation, and equipment development. For more information visit: www.sorteratech.com .

