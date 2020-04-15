Soundarya Sharma stranded in US, seeks Indian Embassy and MEA’s help



Actor Soundarya Sharma, who is in Los Angeles, has approached the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for evacuation assistance.

The actor was in Los Angeles to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

In a statement, Soundarya Sharma said, “These are challenging times for everyone, but my heart goes to hundreds of students including other fellow Indians who are stuck here without proper accommodation and resources. I have been writing to the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation assistance. However, there has been no positive response or any assistance to Indians who have been unable to meet their ends here.”

“I would humbly request the Indian Embassy and the MEA for a stimulus package for all those students and fellow Indians who are stuck here to help overcome this situation and hopefully arrange an evacuation flight back to India,” she added.

