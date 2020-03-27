Sourav Ganguly is BCCI’s man in ICC board meeting



Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI’s representative at the ICC Board.

There had been speculations about whether former BCCI and ICC chief N Srinivasan would be representing India at the ICC Board. Eventually though, the tradition has been followed. BCCI secretary Jay Shah would be the Indian board’s representative at the ICC’s Chief Executives’ Committee.

“Sourav Ganguly was welcomed as the BCCI representative on the ICC Board, whilst Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee were thanked for their efforts in staging the successful, historic and inspiring ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020,” the ICC stated in a press release.

As expected, the ICC Board meeting today didn’t discuss the major issues like reworking the ongoing World Test Championship or the future of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November. Given the current situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, a postponement appears likely, with Australia closing its borders for non-citizens and non-residents for six months.

ICC elections

It is learnt that today’s meeting dealt with the urgent matters like clearing the accounts, required for the Annual Conference in July. This paper understands that the ICC might go into an election to pick a new independent chairman in July, as the incumbent, Shashank Manohar, is unlikely to run for a third term.

The Board meeting also cleared the budget for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year. The release of advance payment of $23.7 million to the BCCI for hosting the ICC events has been referred to the ICC’s Disputes Resolutions Committee.

With regards to the future of the ICC events against the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak, ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said: “The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.”

