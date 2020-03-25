Sourav Ganguly offers Eden Gardens to state govt for quarantine facilities



BCCI President Sourav Ganguly offered the indoor facility and the players dormitory of the Eden Gardens to the West Bengal government to be used as a temporary medical centres against the novel coronavirus.

“If government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

The country’s cricket board is yet to make any monetary contribution to fight the outbreak. Speaking about that, the former Indian captain said he will have a word with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah before making a call.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Ganguly said the empty roads in his home city Kolkata, owing to a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, are the kind of scenes he never thought he would witness in his lifetime.

Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better …love and affection to all .. pic.twitter.com/hrcW8CYxqn — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 24, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has forced postponement or cancellation of almost every sports event in the country.

