Source of Burnie outbreak could be known in next week

The source of a coronavirus outbreak in Burnie could be known within the next week says the director of Public Health. An Outbreak Management Team has been investigating the outbreak which started at the North West Regional Hospital and since has spread to the North West Private Hospital. COVID-19: The latest updates for Tasmania Public Health director Mark Veitch said information which would probably come back in the next week would give health authorities a strong sense of how the outbreak spread. “That will give us a first understanding of it,” Dr Veitch said. “There will be some additional work that is done over the coming weeks actually looking at the genetics of the strains of coronavirus that infected different people and that’s a very technical laboratory exercise. “It’s sort of genetic fingerprinting that may give us a little bit extra information. “But we should have the basic information to describe the outbreak and some likely mechanisms for spread in the next week or so.” Dr Veitch said, while it was important not to jump to conclusions too quickly, a strong lead was the first coronavirus case managed in the hospital last month. “We know that the first person managed at the hospital with coronavirus infection was a person from the Ruby Princess cruise who sadly died, as did another person from the Ruby Princess a week or so later,” Dr Veitch said. “That’s obviously one of our strongest leads for looking at the source of the infection.” Dr Veitch said, as of Monday morning, there were a total of 60 coronavirus cases associated with the NWRH outbreak. “That excludes two cruise ship related cases that were managed at that hospital earlier in March,” he said. “Of those 60 cases, 42 were healthcare workers, eight were patients, five were household contacts of cases and five have other forms of contact with cases.” Epidemiologists continue to plot information on the 60 cases such as their movements, when they worked and when patients were admitted to hospital. “They will be looking for links between patients and staff to look for the mechanism as how it seems to have spread from person to person over the past couple of weeks,” Dr Veitch said. He said the decision to close the NWRH and the NWPH for two weeks from Monday for a deep cleaning was made based on two factors. “One was the viability of the hospital,” Dr Veitch said. “There was also the public health consideration. By closing the hospital, and putting all those people in quarantine, it obviously disables the hospital but also enables a very powerful public health strategy. “The coronavirus infection is a real threat in hospitals and by now there are dozens of hospitals around Australia that have experienced outbreaks, smaller and larger, of coronavirus.” Dr Veitch said testing for the virus needed to be pushed up in the North-West. “Testing in the North-West has averaged over 80 tests a day over the last four days. If we can get the testing up to several hundred, 200 to 300, that can give us some assurance,” Dr Veitch said. He urged people in the North-West who may be experiencing respiratory symptoms to seek coronavirus testing. This can be done by contacting a GP or by calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

