Source One Transportation Announces Plan to Offset Its Annual Diesel Fuel Emissions

Source One Transportation is now offsetting its carbon emissions through the purchase of certified carbon offsets.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Leading transportation and fuel hauling company Source One Transportation begins carbon neutral fuel initiative.

BELLE VERNON, PENNSYLVANIA — Source One Transportation, LLC, is taking a greater role in powering a cleaner, more environmentally friendly future for its customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

With the support of Guttman Renewables, the sustainable energy affiliate of Guttman Holdings, Inc, Source One Transportation is now offsetting its carbon emissions through the purchase of certified carbon offsets.

One of the sustainability goals of Source One Transportation is to reduce its environmental impact and build a culture of social responsibility. With a fleet of over 40 transport trucks, Source One Transportation is setting an example for the transportation industry to follow. Source One Transportation will offset 100% of its annual CO2 emissions.

The Guttman Renewables Carbon Offset program will enable Source One to invest in scientifically backed, global initiatives that eliminate greenhouse gases from the earth’s atmosphere.

These efforts are in line with Source One’s strategy to evolve with its customer base. Source One’s Director of Transportation Operations Brandon Roberts says, “ESG and sustainability initiatives are becoming increasingly common among our customer base. Offsetting our emissions not only sets an example in the marketplace but also helps our customers reduce their Scope 3 indirect emissions.”

This effort was made possible through the new Guttman Renewables carbon offset program, which leverages certified offset projects that result in greenhouse gas reductions or removals. The program is also available to any company who is looking to take similar steps to offset their emissions and make strides toward carbon neutrality.

Roberts also stated, “We’re excited to take these steps to reduce our carbon footprint while helping our customers achieve their ESG goals.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT SOURCE ONE TRANSPORTATION:

Source One Transportation, LLC, a Guttman Holdings Company, provides petroleum and alternative fuels delivery, logistics, and fuel distribution management to refiners, convenience store operators, service stations, distributors, carriers, and commercial customers. Our customers partner with us because of our strong safety record; reliable service; highly trained, professional drivers, competitive rates; and industry-leading fleet management technology. Additional information is available at: https://source01.com/renewables/

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Pam Corn

Director, Marketing

PCorn@guttmanenergy.com

412-779-7355

