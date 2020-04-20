South Africa tour of Sri Lanka 2020 postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic



South Africa were set to take on Sri Lanka in June. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in June 2020 has been postponed due the coronavirus pandemic, officials from both countries announced on Monday.

Both the teams were set for a three-match one-day international (ODI) series and three Twenty20 games. The 50-over matches would have been South Africa’s first in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new ODI league.

South Africa’s next scheduled tour is to the West Indies for two Tests and five Twenty20 matches in late July and August this year,

“It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows,” said CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

“Our Proteas would not have been able to prepare properly taking our own lockdown situation into account and, more importantly, health considerations for our players, which are always paramount, were the over-riding factor.”

“It would have been a particularly important tour for us with the three ODIs counting for the new ICC one-day league and the T20 programme being part of our preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia later this year.”

“It is very frustrating for the players who want to build on the good form they showed at the backend of our home summer against Australia,” Dr. Faul added.

