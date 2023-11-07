South Korea Telecoms Industry Report 2023-2030: Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “South Korea Telecoms Industry Report – 2023-2030” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The South Korean telecommunications industry remains stable and resilient despite economic unpredictability due to inflation. It’s the third-largest market globally, with significant investments in towers and fiber infrastructure. The three major operators have committed $2.1 billion for 5G expansion as part of the Korean New Deal. Mobile penetration and fixed broadband adoption are expected to drive future growth. However, declining legacy voice and SMS revenue and population decline since 2022 will impact long-term forecasts.

Investments in infrastructure, including 5G, are cyclical, and South Korea sees 5G as crucial for technological advances. Operators launched 5G services in 2019, with over 40% of mobile users adopting it by June 2023. The mobile market is stable but faces revenue pressure. Operators are diversifying into e-commerce, smart home, real estate, and digital payments. IoT connections drive growth, but competition intensifies as mobile subscriptions slow down.

South Korea boasts advanced broadband infrastructure, with high FTTH penetration and gigabit speeds. Fixed broadband penetration is expected to grow moderately as full-fiber networks mature. Investors assign high valuation multiples to telecom infrastructure assets like mobile towers, data centers, submarine cables, and fiber infrastructure. However, there’s a dearth of domestic transactions in the South Korean telecom services market, except for SK Telecom and LG Uplus expanding their broadband and IPTV units through acquisitions. The future of 5G remains uncertain in terms of business models, investments, and outcomes beyond fast connectivity.

The report covers the telecommunications market in South Korea, including revenue forecasts, market insights, key trends, and more. It covers various aspects of the telecom industry, such as mobile subscribers, IoT, broadband, digital infrastructure, and more. The report also provides profiles of major telecom operators in South Korea and explores topics like 5G, M&A, and e-commerce within the telecom sector.

The report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Australian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The South Korea Telecoms Industry Report transactions database analysis highlights the dearth of inbound (domestic) transactions in the South Korea telecommunications services market, with the largest transactions from SK Telcom and LG Uplus bulking up their fixed broadband and IPTV business units and consolidating their position by acquiring smaller operators. Most other transactions are expected in the data centre, IoT and cloud computing sector with SK Telcom and LG Uplus investing in e-Commerce and enterprise services.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

The South Korea Telecommunications Industry Report, 2023-2030 includes a comprehensive review of the South Korean market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

1.1 South Korea Population

1.2 South Korea Households

1.3 South Korea’s GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 South Korea’s Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

2.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022

2.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2022-2030

2.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030

2.5.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2016-2022

2.5.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

2.5.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

2.5.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2022-2030

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 SK Telecom Profile

3.1.1 SK Telecom Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

3.2 KT Profile

3.2.1 KT Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

3.3 LG Uplus Profile

3.3.1 LG Uplus Corporation Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix

4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

6 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 The Success of Korea ICT Policies

6.1.1 Government ICT Plans

6.1.2 Submarine Cables

7 South Korea Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

7.1.Tower Density Benchmark

7.2 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics/Opportunities

8.1 Consolidation Opportunities

8.2 Diversification Opportunities

8.2.1 e-Commerce

8.2.2 Content and IPTV

8.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

9 Telco M&A Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

CMB

Dreamline

D’Live

Hyundai CNS

KT

LG Uplus

SK Telecom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1svjpm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-korea-telecoms-industry-report-2023-2030-telco-operators-profile-revenue-and-ebitda-mix-301980624.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

