Southeast Asia’s first electric construction machines arrive in Singapore.

The first fully electric construction machines from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) were launched in Southeast Asia at a gala event on June 7, 2023. Over 100 guests gathered to celebrate the landmark moment and see the exciting new technology up close.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Senior leaders from the country’s most important construction companies, as well as Volvo CE dealers from across Southeast Asia and Volvo CE leadership from Asia attended the launch.

Tomas Kuta, Head of Region Asia for Volvo CE, kicked off the launch:

“Our company wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2040, and as part of that and our commitment to Science Based Targets, we want to reduce emissions from our product line by 30% by 2030, as well as reducing emissions from our own operations by 50% in the same timeframe. Singapore is a natural market for electric construction machines with a strong focus on sustainability, efficiency, and safety. We are launching our first electric machines in Southeast Asia, and believe it will act as a launchpad for further sales in Singapore and the wider regional market.”

Volvo CE aims to have 35% of the machines it sells powered by electromobility by 2030. It already has the widest range of electrically powered construction machinery. In Singapore, the company has launched three models: the ECR25 Electric compact excavator, the L25 Electric compact wheel loader, and the EC55 Electric excavator.

Jenny Egermark, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore, was among the VIPs at the event and commented:

“I am delighted to see Volvo’s innovative Swedish construction machines launching in Singapore. They are excellent additions to Singapore’s robust construction industry. Both Sweden and Singapore have ambitious goals toward sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, and the launch of Volvo’s first electric construction machines brings us one step closer to achieving these common goals.”

EVs head off-road

Electric construction machines have the power to change the way construction sites and material handling industries run. They offer the same productivity benefits as diesel equivalents but with less noise, fewer vibrations, and no exhaust fumes. They can help industries meet sustainability requirements.

In Singapore, the country has set ambitious targets to enable sustainability across the building and construction value chain through its Singapore Green Building Masterplan (SGBMP). This includes introducing mandatory sustainable construction practices. Using electric machines on projects will help contractors meet their sustainability objectives.

Discover more about Volvo machines and services at www.volvoce.com/asia.

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a global leader in construction solutions, delivering premium products and services that combine power and performance with a more sustainable way of working. Volvo CE benefits from being connected to the Volvo Group, which also offers trucks, buses, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing, and services that increase our customer’s uptime and productivity. Through its holistic perspective, Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. For further information visit www.volvoce.com.

