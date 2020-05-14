Southern Charm Cast Shakeup: Who Else Is Out?!?



Southern Charm will look very different on Season 7.



If there even is a Season 7, that is.



On Tuesday, original cast member Cameran Eubanks stunned fans when she announced on Instagram that she’d be leaving the long-running reality show, qutting after six entertaining seasons.



Now, however, we’ve learned that Eubanks will have some company away from Bravo cameras.



Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner also won’t be back next season, sources have confirm to People Magazine.



Neither of these reality stars has commented on the strong and surprising rumor, but Olindo did drop a pretty strong hint on Wednesday.



“I’m so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58,” she Tweeted at Eubanks shortly after Cameran exited the program.



Said an insider close to the Southern Charm production to People:



“They both told production they weren’t returning to the show months ago. Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don’t want to live their lives this way.”



This makes some sense for Meissner.



The 34-year competed on Survivor back in 2011 and first appeared on Southern Charm during season 3, which aired in 2016.



She was initially billed as a guest/friend prior to moving to a recurring cast member in its fourth season … and a full-time cast member in seasons 5 and 6.



That’s a whole lot of time in the spotlight, you know?



Olindo, meanwhile, also began appearing on Southern Charm in its third season because she dating one of the show’s stars, Craig Conover.



She remained a recurring cast member during all three years she dated Conover and then moved to a full-time star after their split for season 6.



This has been quite a past few months for Southern Charm in general.



Earlier this week, Kathryn Dennis issued an apology for using a racially insensitive emoji when talking to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden.



Tweeted the veteran cast member;



“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘ifs ands or buts’ that excuse me.



“I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”



Then there was Thomas Ravenal, who quit Southern Charm amid allegations that he raped a woman.



The disgraced star later pleaded guilty to assault and battery.



Eubanks, for her part, may have left the show because her husband may be having an affair and she was afraid his mistress would be exposed next season.



“My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage,” Eubanks wrote on Instagram in response to this chatter, adding:



“Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”



Southern Charm debuted on March 3, 2014.



Production on Season 7 got underway a few months ago, it has since been stopped due to Covid-19 and no one can say for certain when it will begin again.