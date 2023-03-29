Southwire Named as Title Sponsor for First Formula E Race in Portland

CARROLLTON, Ga., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Southwire, one of North America’s leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, is pleased to announce that it will be the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, June 24.

The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix will mark the United States debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – and the last of four new race locations in Season 9’s 16-race calendar following debuts in Hyderabad, Cape Town and São Paulo.

The company was recently named as the Official Wire and Cable Provider for Formula E’s 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the first sport in the world to be certified net zero carbon since inception.

As a part of Southwire’s ongoing collaboration with Formula E, the company is committed to developing innovative systems and solutions that are closely aligned to Formula E’s purpose of accelerating change towards an electric and more sustainable future.

“Formula E represents innovation and sustainability, which are principles mirrored at Southwire. Our collaboration is an amazing opportunity for future advancements in e-Mobility,” said Richard Oglesby, Senior Vice President of OEM and Industrial. “We’re very proud and excited to be the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix and to support this evolution to electrification.”

“We are excited that Southwire is strengthening its relationship with the series to become title sponsor of a new race in the key US market. Our partnership is based on positive shared beliefs and values and we are looking forward to exploring new ways to collaborate in an exciting future,” said Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula E.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities, providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers such as Jaguar, McLaren, Nissan, Porsche and Maserati to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The city of Portland is famous for its sporting heritage and love of motorsport, with Indycar races held at its International Raceway as far back as 1984. Other major sporting leagues such as the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association, the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League are also all based in the city, alongside the global sportswear brand Nike.

The 2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix provides the company with a unique platform to enable business engagement and reach partners across automotive and EV value chains.

About Southwire:

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, components, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire’s products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

For Formula E media enquiries, please contact media@fiaformulae.com

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

www.abb.com

