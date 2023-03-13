SP GROUP LAUNCHES COMPLETE SUITE OF CARBON SOLUTIONS CAPABILITIES, LEVERAGING NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH TURNKEY

The partnership will expand SP Group’s carbon solutions with ESG analytics, carbon accounting and climate advisory services to help regional companies across diverse industries scale to meet their unique ESG requirements.

Integration of SP’s Green Energy Tech (GET™) with Turnkey’s ESG Cloud Solution will provide ease of building emissions tracking and management to enable green building transition.

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SP Group (SP), a leading energy utilities group and sustainable energy solutions provider and Turnkey, a global ESG data solutions company, announced a partnership to offer ESG analytics, carbon accounting and climate advisory services to key countries in the region including Singapore, China, Vietnam and Thailand. These services will augment SP’s carbon solutions to provide a one-stop carbon service ecosystem to help customers simplify their ESG measurement and reporting, identify opportunities to be more sustainable, manage risks and offset carbon emissions. This expands SP’s portfolio of carbon solutions to support Singapore’s development as a carbon services and trading hub, facilitating the growth of the carbon services ecosystem in Singapore and positioning the country as a regional gateway for carbon services.

SP will offer Turnkey’s flagship ESG cloud solution Sustainion™ – a scalable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risk and sustainability cloud solution that helps companies manage their ESG data, providing localised ESG metrics, analytical trends and effective risk management to support their ESG strategy. This technology platform is designed to help customers meet the full spectrum of ESG requirements, empowering them to improve their business performance and to identify and focus on implementing climate-positive impact actions. With Singapore and countries across the region announcing their commitment to net-zero targets, carbon abatement, consultancy, measurement, and reporting have become a top-of-mind agenda for most companies and businesses.

Mr Luke Tang, Head of Strategy and Sustainability, SP Group said: “We believe effective carbon services and sustainability tools must be accessible to all companies to drive positive climate impact at scale. Partnering with Turnkey to offer the Sustainion™ ESG Cloud Solution will enable companies to measure, track, and audit emissions conveniently. When integrated with SP’s in-house Green Energy Tech (GET™) and digital energy management solutions, it will make it even easier for companies to take sustainable action towards a low-carbon future.”

Tony Wines, CEO, Turnkey, said: “We are delighted to partner with SP Group to help companies effectively combat climate change by leveraging the power of ESG data. Together our insights will help organizations make decisions that positively impact business and the planet both now and in the future.”

SP currently enables customers to achieve their sustainability ambitions by reducing and offsetting their carbon emissions with renewable energy certificates and carbon credits along with other sustainable energy solutions that help to save energy and reduce carbon emissions. SP also offers a suite of Green Energy Tech (GET™) building energy management tools, that leverages digital insights to enable businesses to optimise energy efficiency, enhance occupant experience, and advance sustainability efforts.

The partnership with Turnkey will provide customers with the complete suite of sustainability solutions to identify, take action to reduce their carbon footprint, and accurately report their sustainability outcomes and initiatives. Both SP and Turnkey will also explore more collaborations to develop innovative, customer-centric and cost-effective solutions that will accelerate the region’s transition to Net Zero.

About SP Group

SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, as well as sustainable energy solutions in Singapore, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

As Singapore’s national grid operator, about 1.6 million industrial, commercial and residential customers benefit from its world-class transmission, distribution and market support services. These networks are amongst the most reliable and cost-effective worldwide.

Beyond traditional utilities services, SP Group provides a suite of sustainable and renewable energy solutions such as microgrids, cooling and heating systems for business districts and residential townships, solar energy solutions, electric vehicle fast-charging stations and digital energy solutions for customers in Singapore and the region.

For more information, please visit spgroup.com.sg or follow us on Facebook at spgrp.sg/facebook, LinkedIn at spgrp.sg/linkedin and Instagram at spgrp.sg/instagram

About Turnkey

Turnkey was established in 2016 by our CEO and Founder Tony Wines, a technology, ESG and supply chain expert with over 25 years’ experience. Its deep expertise and years of industry experience have since seen it recognised as one of the leading software providers in sustainability, with a particular emphasis on ESG and risk management.

Today, Turnkey has a diverse team of experienced professionals dedicated to linking environmental and social impacts to business performance for clients in over 7000 locations across 46 countries. This team provides key areas of support – including data collection and reporting, consultancy and analysis of ESG metrics, and framework reporting – to ensure risk management is as simple, effective and rewarding as possible.

Combining the latest technology with Turnkey’s expert team means it can provide actionable insights that can make a real impact.

For more information, please contact us at enquire@turnkey.tech, visit our website at www.turnkey.tech and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3646025/.

